Brooks (ankle) didn't practice Thursday.

Brooks was held out of practice for a second straight day, and his consecutive absences could put his availability in jeopardy for Sunday's game against the Bears. Perhaps out of concern for Brooks' status heading into the weekend, the Packers signed Pierre Strong off their practice squad Thursday to give the team another healthy option in the backfield behind MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson. If Brooks ends up sitting out Sunday, Strong could end up handling some of Brooks' responsibilities on passing downs.