Campbell (ankle) did not practice Friday.
Campbell injured his ankle against the Saints in Week 3 and did not play last Thursday versus Detroit. He appears likely to miss Week 5 as well given that he did not practice either Thursday or Friday this week. Isaiah McDuffie has seen more work each of the Packers' past two games and will presumably play a major role again Monday in Las Vegas if Campbell is sidelined again.
