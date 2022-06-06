Hill is jogging again and feels confident he can cut, and his coaching staff says he looks 'hungrier' than he did in his rookie year, Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com reports.

Hill saw limited offensive snaps and managed kick-return duty for the Packers in his rookie season before he tore his ACL in October of 2021. Assuming he can work back from the injury in a timely manner, he'll compete for Green Bay's third running-back spot with Patrick Taylor, who he beat for a roster spot last year, rookie B.J. Baylor, who was less productive than Hill in college despite playing at almost a year older, and rookie Tyler Goodson, who is probably too small (5-foot-9, 197 lbs.) to handle carries between the tackles in the NFL.