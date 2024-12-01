Doubs (concussion) was spotted in full uniform taking part in the Packers' practice session Sunday, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

While the Packers won't have to reveal their first Week 14 injury report until Monday, Doubs' presence on the field for an unofficial practice suggests he's made some progress through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. After suffering the head injury last Sunday in the Packers' Week 12 win over the 49ers, Doubs didn't practice in any fashion this past week before he was inactive for Green Bay's 30-17 victory over Miami on Thanksgiving Day. In addition to advancing to full practice participation, Doubs will also need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist before exiting the protocol and putting himself on track to play in the Packers' Week 14 matchup with the Lions this coming Thursday.