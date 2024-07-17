The Packers placed Kraft (pectoral) on the active/PUP list Wednesday, Zach Jacobson of 247 Sports reports.

Kraft continues to progress in his recovery from a lingering pectoral injury, which coach Matt LaFleur has said would stretch until at least the start of training camp. The second-year pro could have a chance to compete for notable reps at the tight end position if he's able to return to practice without missing much of camp, but if he's sidelined long, fellow 2023 draft pick Luke Musgrave will be in prime position to run away with the starting role.