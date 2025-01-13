Kraft recorded five receptions on five targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 22-10 loss to the Eagles. He added two rushes for 10 yards.

The Packers dealt with a rash of injuries among their pass catchers, and Kraft was able to lead the team in receptions as a result. He was used primarily in short-area situations, which led to a modest yardage total. Despite the mediocre close to his second pro season, Kraft increased his production across the board and clearly wrestled the top spot on the depth chart from Luke Musgrave.