Kraft caught four of seven targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Bears.

Kraft led the Packers in targets as Green Bay played without Romeo Doubs (illness) and lost Christian Watson (knee) in the second quarter. Fellow second-year tight end Luke Musgrave missed most of the regular season due to an ankle injury, allowing Kraft to blossom in the lead role. Kraft capitalized on his opportunity with 50 catches for 707 yards and seven touchdowns on 70 targets. As the No. 7 seed, the Packers will travel to Philadelphia in the wild-card round.