Taylor (undisclosed) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

The Florida Atlantic product was placed on injured reserve Nov. 11, but it appears his return may be on the horizon. Carolina now has 21 days to either move Taylor back onto the active roster or designate him for season-ending IR. In nine 2020 appearances pre-injury, Taylor compiled 14 tackles and one tackle for loss in a role that consisted primarily of special-teams work.