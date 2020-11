The Panthers placed Taylor (undisclosed) on injured reserve Wednesday, Will Bryan of the team's official site reports.

It's unclear as to the reason for his placement on IR, as Taylor has accumulated 14 tackles (nine solo) in nine games while limited to mostly a special teams role. Taylor will need to reside on IR for at least three weeks, which leaves Jermaine Carter and Julian Stanford as the team's only healthy depth linebackers on the roster currently.