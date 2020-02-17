Play

The Browns released Taylor on Monday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Browns will save nearly $2.5 million against the salary cap in 2020, and Taylor will be immediately available to sign with a new team. The 29-year-old linebacker played just 54 defensive snaps in 2019, but he did contribute on special teams. He'll likely seek a similar role with another franchise.

