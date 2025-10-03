Wonnum (hip) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.

The veteran edge rusher upgraded from limited practice Wednesday and Thursday to a full go Friday, suggesting he's trending toward playing in Sunday's contest. Wonnum would be a huge addition to the Panthers' defense, recording six total tackles and two passes defended, including one interception, over the team's first three games. If he's active in Week 5, he'll likely serve as Carolina's top edge rusher and start opposite Patrick Jones.