Wonnum recorded 42 total tackles (19 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and three passes defensed, including one interception, across 16 regular-season games in 2025.

Wonnum stayed healthy for nearly the whole season after appearing in just eight games during his first year in Carolina in 2024. During his time with the Panthers, he's struggled to get after the quarterback, recording just 7.0 sacks across 24 regular-season games. That production marks a notable drop-off from his 2023 campaign with the Vikings, when he tallied 8.0 sacks in 15 regular-season games. Now finishing the final season of a two-year, $12.5 million contract signed in March of 2024, Wonnum is set to hit unrestricted free agency following the Panthers' 2025 playoff campaign.