Wonnum didn't practice Thursday due to a hip injury.

Despite playing 48 defensive snaps and recording two total tackles during the Panthers' Week 3 win over the Falcons, the South Carolina product appears to have sustained a hip injury. Wonnum has now logged consecutive DNPs to begin Carolina's week of practice, making it unlikely that he suits up for the Week 4 matchup against the Patriots. However, if the 27-year-old upgrades to limited or full participation in Friday's session, he could play in Sunday's contest.