Wonnum (hip) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots.

The 27-year-old was unable to practice all week after likely sustaining a hip injury in the Panthers' Week 3 win over the Falcons, so it's no surprise he'll be sidelined Sunday. Wonnum has played 134 defensive snaps over Carolina's first three games, recording six total tackles and one pick-six. With him and Patrick Jones (hamstring) sidelined in Week 4, the Panthers' top edge-rush duo is expected to be rookies Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen.