Thompkins played 11 of the Panthers' 71 snaps on offense and hauled in his lone target for a seven-yard reception in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Eagles.

Thompkins also contributed in the return game for the first time all season, bringing back two kickoffs for 46 yards and one punt for 15 yards. The increased involvement on special teams came after Raheem Blackshear (chest) exited early with an injury that could affect his availability for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, but the Panthers could choose to use the newly signed Velus Jones as their return man over Thompkins if Blackshear isn't available. Meanwhile, Thompkins' role on offense will likely remain muted with fellow receivers Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker (quadricep) and David Moore comfortably ahead of him on the depth chart.