Thompkins caught all four of his targets for 20 yards and rushed two times for seven yards over seven regular-season games in 2024. He also tallied 134 kick return yards and 19 punt return yards.

Thompkins spent most of his 2024 campaign bouncing between the Panthers' practice squad and active roster, appearing in seven consecutive games from Week 9 to Week 16. The 25-year-old played a minimal role on Carolina's offense, logging just six touches over 51 offensive snaps. He also wasn't much of a factor in the return game, stepping in for Raheem Blackshear and serving as the team's top return specialist in Weeks 14 and 15. Thompkins is now set to be a restricted free agent this summer, but it wouldn't be surprising if he lands elsewhere, as he was a healthy scratch in the Panthers' final two games of the season.