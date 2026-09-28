Head coach Dave Canales expressed confidence Monday that Lloyd (calf) would be back at practice ahead of the Panthers' Week 4 home game against the Lions, Mike Kaye of ESPN.com reports.

A calf injury prevented Lloyd from playing in the Panthers' 21-18 loss to the Browns on Sunday, but the fifth-year pro is trending toward returning for Week 4. Wednesday's injury report will provide more clarity on Lloyd's status, and he would avoid an injury designation entirely with a full practice over the coming days.