Lloyd (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Lloyd was held out of practice all week due to a calf injury he likely picked up during the Panthers' 34-3 win over the Falcons in Week 2. Claudin Cherelus (shoulder) will also not play against Cleveland, leaving veteran Tyrel Dodson and rookie seventh-rounder Jackson Kuwatch as the top candidates to start alongside Bobby Okereke at inside linebacker. Lloyd's next chance to suit up is Week 4 against the Lions on Sunday, Oct. 4.