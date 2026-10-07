Lloyd recorded nine total tackles (five solo) during Sunday night's 32-26 win against Detroit.

Lloyd was on the field for all 71 of the Panthers' defensive snaps in his return to action after missing Week 3 with a calf injury. The linebacker finished second on the team in takedowns behind cornerback Akayleb Evans (11), notching at least nine tackles for his third straight game. Lloyd has now compiled 31 total tackles (21 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding two interceptions and a defensive touchdown over his first three regular-season contests with Carolina.