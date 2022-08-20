Foreman carried the ball seven times for 16 yards in Friday's preseason game against the Patriots.

The offseason signing got the start ahead of Chuba Hubbard in this one with Christian McCaffrey once again held out, but neither Foreman nor Hubbard impressed with roughly equal workloads, and no Carolina back managed a run of longer than seven yards on an ineffective night overall for the offense. It seems as though the battle for the Panthers' No. 2 RB spot will continue into next week's preseason finale against the Bills.