Head coach Frank Reich says Jackson (Achilles) should be ready for the start of training camp, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Jackson was placed on injured reserve in November after he tore his Achilles tendon in Week 10 against the Falcons. The 27-year-old has been present at OTAs but has yet to participate as he continues to rehab from his injury. Jackson started at cornerback last season opposite 2021 first-round pick Jaycee Horn and should reclaim his key role in the Panthers' secondary once he's fully up to speed.