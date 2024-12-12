Coker (quadriceps) practiced fully Thursday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Coker kicked off Week 15 prep with a full session, as he did one week prior, but he was able to maintain that activity level this time around after being limited last Thursday and a non-participant one day later. He ultimately missed a third straight game this past Sunday at Philadelphia due to a quadriceps injury. On Wednesday, coach Dave Canales told Steve Reed of the Associated Press that Coker has been able to attack his routes this week, something that was missing in advance of Week 14 action, and with back-to-back uncapped sessions now under his belt, he's set to suit up for the first time since Week 10.