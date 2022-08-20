site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Jaycee Horn: Inactive Friday
RotoWire Staff
Horn (foot) is listed as inactive for Friday's preseason matchup with the Patriots, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
No surprise here, as the Panthers do not want to risk Horn's health in an exhibition matchup. The 2021 first-round pick projects to start opposite Donte Jackson at cornerback this season.
