Horn (head) recorded 37 total tackles (26 solo) and eight passes defensed, including five interceptions, across 16 regular-season games in 2025.

Horn was off to an impressive start in his playoff debut before exiting Saturday's wild-card loss to the Rams with a head injury, finishing with two total tackles and one pass defensed. The former first-round pick from South Carolina proved to be one of the NFL's premier outside cornerbacks in 2025, allowing just a 72.3 passer rating when targeted while tying for the second-most interceptions in the league. Having signed a four-year, $100 million extension last offseason, Horn is expected to remain one of the Panthers' top outside cornerbacks heading into the 2026 season.