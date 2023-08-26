Mingo caught one of two targets for 14 yards in Friday's preseason game against Detroit.

Adam Thielen went for 4-48-1 on five targets, with Mingo being the only other player to see more than one look from QB Bryce Young on the first-team offense's two drives. The rookie wideout appeared to play nearly all the snaps with the starters, which perhaps isn't surprising given the absences of DJ Chark (hamstring), Terrace Marshall (back) and Laviska Shenault (concussion). The previous preseason usage suggests Mingo would have a top-three role even with everyone healthy, though perhaps as the No. 3 behind Thielen and Chark. Expect Mingo to get plenty of playing time Week 1 at Atlanta, even if Chark is back in the lineup.