Mingo (concussion) won't return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Mingo caught three of six targets for 21 yards from Andy Dalton before getting hurt, but the 2023 second-round pick will join fellow injured rookie Bryce Young (ankle) on the sidelines for the remainder of Sunday's game. Mingo will need to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol to play in Week 4 against the Vikings.