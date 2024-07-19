The Panthers placed Brooks (knee) on the active/non-football injury list Friday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Carolina saw rookies report for the start of training camp Friday, and despite early offseason reports that Brooks would be cleared for the start of camp, he will begin on the NFI list while continuing to recover from a torn right ACL suffered last November. Of course, Brooks can be activated at any time this summer, so he could still gain clearance to practice in at least a limited capacity without missing much of camp. The rookie second-round pick has just under three weeks to prepare for the Panthers' preseason opener against New England, and when ready to practice, he figures to compete for first-team reps with Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders and Rashaad Penny.