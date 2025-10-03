Panthers' LaBryan Ray: Could return in Week 5
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ray (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.
The Alabama product was a full participant in practice throughout the week but must still be activated to the Panthers' active roster in order to play in Sunday's contest. If Ray suits up for Carolina in Week 5, he'll likely serve as one of the team's top reserve edge rushers.
More News
-
Panthers' LaBryan Ray: Practices in full Wednesday•
-
Panthers' LaBryan Ray: Practice window opens•
-
Panthers' LaBryan Ray: Out at least one month•
-
Panthers' LaBryan Ray: Week-to-week with ankle injury•
-
Panthers' LaBryan Ray: Returns to Carolina•
-
Panthers' LaBryan Ray: Thrust into starting role in 2024•