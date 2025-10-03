default-cbs-image
Ray (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.

The Alabama product was a full participant in practice throughout the week but must still be activated to the Panthers' active roster in order to play in Sunday's contest. If Ray suits up for Carolina in Week 5, he'll likely serve as one of the team's top reserve edge rushers.

