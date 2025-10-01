Panthers' LaBryan Ray: Practice window opens
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ray (ankle) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
The Alabama product was placed on injured reserve in late August due to an ankle injury and has missed Carolina's first four games this season. He now must be added to the Panthers' active roster over the next 21 days, or he will revert to IR. Ray is likely to serve as a depth option on Carolina's defensive line once healthy, playing behind Derrick Brown and A'Shawn Robinson.
