Panthers' LaBryan Ray: Practices in full Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ray (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Ray remains on injured reserve but was designated for return Wednesday, opening his 21-day practice window. Ray appeared in 16 regular-season games last season, making nine starts, and recorded 41 tackles (15 solo), including 1.0 sacks, as a rotational defensive lineman.
