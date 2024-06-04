Sanders sat out minicamp practice Tuesday with a heel injury, Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Obeserver reports.

Coach Dave Canales said Sanders had something "flare up" with his heel, and he's missing practice time this week. Overall, it doesn't sound like a serious issue for Sanders, but he's missing valuable reps with a new coaching staff, especially after the Panthers drafted Jonathon Brooks in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft to join Chuba Hubbard atop the depth chart. Sanders looks like he's going to head into training camp no higher than third on the depth chart, and his inability to play special teams would make him a tough player to have active on game days if that's the case.