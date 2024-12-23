Blackshear took three carries for 13 yards in Sunday's 36-30 overtime win over the Cardinals.

The 26-year-old entered Sunday's contest without a rushing attempt this season, but with Miles Sanders (ankle) and Jonathon Brooks (knee) both sidelined, Blackshear stepped in and served as Carolina's No. 2 running back, playing behind Chuba Hubbard. Blackshear made the most of his three carries, averaging 4.33 yards per attempt. His performance in Week 16 likely solidified his role as the Panthers' top backup running back spot for the remainder of the season. He will next take the field in the Week 17 matchup against the Buccaneers.