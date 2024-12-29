Blackshear will start at running back in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

With Chuba Hubbard (knee/calf) joining Jonathan Brooks (knee) and Miles Sanders (ankle) on injured reserve earlier in the week, Blackshear will be the next man up in the Carolina backfield, though he won't necessarily be tasked with handling Hubbard's three-down workhorse role. Since entering the NFL in 2022, Blackshear has seen the bulk of his action on special teams, where he's shined as a return man. However, the 5-foot-9, 190-pound Blackshear was an accomplished receiver in college, producing a 123-1,213-7 receiving line over five seasons between Rutgers and Virginia Tech. Blackshear should thus have some extra appeal as a lineup option or DFS play in PPR formats with the likelihood that Carolina keeps him involved in the passing game, though the Panthers may not ask the diminutive running back to take on heavy volume on the ground. Mike Boone and Velus Jones are also on hand as options out of the backfield and could carve out roles in the Week 17 game plan.