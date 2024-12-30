Blackshear rushed eight times for 20 yards and recovered a fumble in the Panthers' 48-14 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Blackshear got first crack at filling the lead-back role in the wake of Chuba Hubbard's (calf/knee) placement on injured reserve, but the third-year pro unsurprisingly found tough sledding against the Buccaneers' typically dominant run defense. Blackshear wasn't targeted in the contest despite being a proven pass catcher out of the backfield since college, but he could have a chance at a more favorable game script overall in the Week 18 finale against the Falcons.