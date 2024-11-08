Tremble (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Tremble was a full practice participant Wednesday and Friday, sandwiched around a limited session Thursday. He thus seems likely to avoid a fourth absence in five games, but his role may be smaller than what he handled earlier in the season now that rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders has begun to make a name for himself. Tremble's status will be confirmed, one way or another, when the Panthers release their inactive list 90 minutes before the 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff this Sunday in Munich.
