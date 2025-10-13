Chism was on the field for two of a possible 64 snaps on offense in Sunday's 25-19 win over the Saints, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Sunday's contest represented the regular-season debut of Chism, who made his mark while logging 12 special teams snaps, per Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site. In the process, the rookie wideout returned five kicks for 129 yards, a role he has a chance to continue going forward, with Antonio Gibson, who had been a key returner, out for the season with a torn ACL.