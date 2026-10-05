Chism caught two of four targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' 29-26 win over the Bills on Sunday.

Chism ran only 18 routes on Drake Maye's 42 dropbacks as New England's fourth receiver, playing behind all three of Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins and slot man DeMario Douglas. Chism's 23-yard touchdown with 1:50 left in the fourth quarter proved to be the game-winning score. It was the second touchdown of Chism's regular-season career. He has four grabs for 41 yards and a score through three appearances in 2026.