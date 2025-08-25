Chism (foot/ankle) did not participate in Monday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Chism continues to work through foot and ankle injuries that he picked up during the Patriots' second preseason game against the Vikings. The undrafted rookie has impressed the Patriots' coaching staff during training camp and has a solid chance of making the 53-man roster for the start of the regular season. If he does make the cut, Chism's practice participation over the next two weeks will indicate his availability for the Patriots' Week 1 contest against the Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 7.