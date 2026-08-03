Patriots' Jam Miller: Logging kickoff return reps

Miller has been taking kickoff return reps during training camp, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

As camp progresses, Miller, who the Patriots took in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, continues to compete for slotting in the team's backfield behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson. While Lazar notes that Lan Larison has been getting the first crack at reps behind the top duo thus far, Miller could still push for the No. 3 RB role down the road, with his ability in the return game boosting his chances of securing a roster spot ahead of Week 1.