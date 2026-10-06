Miller was signed to the Falcons' practice squad Tuesday, Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com reports.

Miller worked out with Atlanta on Sept. 29, and he will now join the team's practice unit. The Patriots drafted the running back in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but he waived by the team after reaching an injury settlement following an undisclosed injury in late August. Miller spent his entire four-year collegiate career at Alabama, and he'll look to earn an elevation to the active roster down the road this season.