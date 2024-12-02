Bourne caught all three of his targets for 39 yards and carried once for six yards in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Colts.

Bourne, who was on the field for 46 of the Patriots' 72 snaps on offense in the contest, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, also had a six-yard TD called back due to a penalty. The veteran wideout should maintain a steady workload following the Patriots' Week 14 bye, however his fantasy utility is limited to deeper formats while operating in a passing offense has leaned heavily on its tight ends of late.