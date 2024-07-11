Judon and the Patriots are far apart in contract negotiations, Henry McKenna of FOX Sports reports.

McKenna notes that Judon has asked for a new contract and the Patriots have presented an offer, but the sides "are not currently close to agreeing to a new deal." Judon is approaching the final year of his contract, which will pay him a modest $6.5 million next season. New England may be hesitant to offer the linebacker a hefty deal given that he played in just four games last season due to a torn biceps, though he has more than proven his ability as a pass rusher with 28.0 combined sacks over 2021 and 2022. Per Conor Ryan of Boston.com, Judon doesn't plan to hold out of camp if the sides don't agree to a new deal.