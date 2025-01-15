Takitaki finished the 2024 regular season with 21 tackles (seven solo) across 11 games.

Takitaki spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Browns, who selected him in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The LSU product opted to take his talents to New England, signing a two-year, $6.5 million in March of 2024. However, Takitaki underwent a knee scope procedure during the offseason, which caused the Patriots to place him on the PUP list at the start of the regular season. Takitaki missed six of the first seven games of the season, and when he did play he served in a rotational role at inside linebacker behind Christian Elliss. Takitaki could have a bigger role with the Patriots' first-team defense in 2025 if Elliss opts to sign elsewhere in free agency.