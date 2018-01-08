Quenton Nelson: Declares for draft

Nelson said Jan. 1 that he would forgo his senior season at Notre Dame and enter the 2018 NFL Draft, Pete Sampson of 247Sports.com reports.

There was never much of a doubt that the 6-foot-5, 330-pound Nelson, widely regarded as one of the top offensive linemen in the draft class, would bolt for the NFL. Though even top interior-line prospects are often relegated to the back half of the first round, Nelson's well-rounded skill set, athleticism and strong track record against high-level competition should allow him to land within the top 10 picks.