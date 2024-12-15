Butler (concussion) practiced in full Saturday but is questionable for Monday's Week 15 tilt against Atlanta, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Butler has shown progress throughout the week, going from non-participation in practice Thursday to a limited session Friday to full participation Saturday. The veteran defensive tackle is nonetheless questionable for Monday Night Football, and it's unclear if he's cleared the NFL's concussion protocol. Butler has already posted career-high regular-season totals with 635 defensive snaps and 51 tackles (including 2.5 sacks) while adding a defensed pass over 13 games.