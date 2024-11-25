Coach Antonio Pierce said Monday that O'Connell (thumb) will be designated to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

The Raiders' hope is that O'Connell will be ready to start Friday's Week 13 game against the Chiefs after Gardner Minshew suffered a season-ending broken collarbone in Sunday's loss to the Broncos. O'Connell broke his thumb in Week 7 after making a pair of starts and appearing in a total of four games to begin the 2024 campaign. With Minshew done for the year, it will be a chance for the Raiders to get another lengthy look at their second-year quarterback.