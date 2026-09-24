Bowers (knee) is practicing for a second straight day Thursday, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports.

Bowers is on the field for the second straight day and has now taken part in three straight Raiders practices dating back to last Friday. He was a limited participant in Wednesday's session, so if he can maintain that level of activity or upgrade to full participation Thursday, Bowers would be in good position to make his 2026 debut Sunday in New Orleans. The standout tight end missed the Raiders' first two games of the season while recovering from a Sept. 8 meniscus trim of his left knee.