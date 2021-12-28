Carlson made his only field-goal attempt and converted a pair of extra points in Sunday's 17-13 win over the Broncos.

Carlson nailed a 41-yarder to extend the Raiders' lead to four points with less than eight minutes remaining in the contest, and the defense was able to hold as the team improved to 8-7. Carlson has not missed a single field-goal attempt since Week 9, and he'll look forward to kicking indoors this week at Indianapolis.