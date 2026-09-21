Carlson went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made his only extra-point try during Sunday's 24-17 win over Baltimore.

Carlson rebounded well after missing a potential game-winning 62-yard kick wide right to end regulation in the team's 31-30 overtime loss to the Lions in Week 1. The kicker nailed a chip-shot 23-yard field goal in the second quarter before converting a 47-yard try as time expired in the first half. He later added a season-long 51-yard field goal make to cap off the team's first possession of the third quarter. Carlson beat out Tanner Brown and Charlie Smyth of the Saints' starting kicker job during the preseason, and he has now gone 4-for-5 on field-goal tries over two contests to open the 2026 campaign.