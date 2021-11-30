Carlson made all five of his field-goal attempts and converted three extra-point tries in the Raiders' 36-33 overtime victory over the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

Carlson produced half of the Raiders' 36 points Thursday, including the game-winning field goal from 29 yards out in overtime. He also clutched up with a 56-yarder inside the two-minute warning late in the fourth quarter. Carlson has made seven total field goals on as many attempts over the past two weeks, gaining momentum ahead of a home game against Washington.